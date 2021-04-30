Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

