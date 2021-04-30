Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $94.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.40.

ONEXF stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. Onex has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

