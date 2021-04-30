Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Raised to Buy at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REVXF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SEB Equities upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS REVXF opened at $64.50 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

