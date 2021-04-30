Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

AON stock opened at $239.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

