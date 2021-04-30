HSBC Downgrades Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $14.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

