Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

ZION opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,683 shares of company stock worth $7,866,762. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

