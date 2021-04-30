Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

