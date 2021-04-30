Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $766,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

