Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $4.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.03 and the highest is $5.25. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $16.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $17.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

