Zacks: Analysts Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. STERIS posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $212.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

