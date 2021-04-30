Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.30. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

