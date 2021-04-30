Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $3.27. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 85,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.