Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.
NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.
NXPI stock opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average of $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
