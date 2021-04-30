Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

OBLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Oblong in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE OBLG opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Oblong has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

