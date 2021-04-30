ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $71.66 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

