Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 21,787 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TUP opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

