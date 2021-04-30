Norges Bank Buys Shares of 18,836 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progyny by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 206,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $2,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,864 shares of company stock worth $22,476,134. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $58.48 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

