Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $683.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.69.

ALGN stock opened at $604.34 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.97 and a 200-day moving average of $524.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

