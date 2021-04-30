Michele D. Trolli Sells 4,967 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTB stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.