CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $127.53

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.53, but opened at $132.50. CureVac shares last traded at $128.78, with a volume of 4,197 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Get CureVac alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.