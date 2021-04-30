GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Up to $31.99

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $34.61. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 124,077 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -86.84 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

