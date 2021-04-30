GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Up to $31.99

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $34.61. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 124,077 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -86.84 and a beta of -0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.