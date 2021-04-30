Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

NTRS stock opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $114.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $2,635,185 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

