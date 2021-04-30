Norges Bank Takes $920,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Norges Bank owned 0.12% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $62,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.