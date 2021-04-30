Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after buying an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 162,341 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $11,849,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $10,696,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

