Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Topdanmark A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of TPDKY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

