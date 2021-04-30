Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 160,781 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 160,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MRC Global by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 354,596 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MRC Global by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $816.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

