Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $531,600.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

