British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $36.85 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

