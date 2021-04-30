RPS Group (LON:RPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:RPS opened at GBX 93.46 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 35.20 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.80 ($1.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.18. The company has a market capitalization of £259.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24.

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

