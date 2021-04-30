RPS Group (LON:RPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:RPS opened at GBX 93.46 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 35.20 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.80 ($1.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.18. The company has a market capitalization of £259.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24.
About RPS Group
