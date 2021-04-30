Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP):

4/28/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.80 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.45 ($2.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.