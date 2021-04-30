Cameron McCullagh Buys 3,883,697 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 3,883,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$376,718.61 ($269,084.72).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Cameron McCullagh purchased 1,989,060 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$198,906.00 ($142,075.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th.

About COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

