BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. BYD has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $72.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

