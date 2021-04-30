Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 58091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,056,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 25.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

