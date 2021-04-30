Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.10

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 1623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.