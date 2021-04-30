Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.10

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 1623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
