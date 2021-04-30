The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.63

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 24094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

