Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $346.58 and last traded at $324.91, with a volume of 5929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $326.40.

The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 41.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.08.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

