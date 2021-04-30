105,044 Shares in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Norges Bank owned 0.36% of Landec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Landec by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,829 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.47 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $336.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 116,560 shares of company stock worth $1,201,570. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.