Norges Bank Buys Shares of 262,586 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 262,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 240.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

