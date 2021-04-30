UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,600 Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $645.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

