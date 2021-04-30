UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of DURECT worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.69 million, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

