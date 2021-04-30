UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,549 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,221. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of AAWW opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $70.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.