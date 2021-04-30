Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 53.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.