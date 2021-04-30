UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,085 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

