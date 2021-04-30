Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 414,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 79,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

