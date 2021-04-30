UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.