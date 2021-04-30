Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $67.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.