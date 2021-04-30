Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $688.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,611 shares of company stock worth $2,249,690 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

