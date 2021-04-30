Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WBS. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.09.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE WBS opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.