Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.