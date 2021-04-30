Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.