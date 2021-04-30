Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 13,240 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

